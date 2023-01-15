SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

