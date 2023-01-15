SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE:SMRT opened at 2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.23. The company has a market cap of $549.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 2.03 and a 52-week high of 9.71.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 29.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

