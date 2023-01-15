Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SONY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

