Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.