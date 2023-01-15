Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $112,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

