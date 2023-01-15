SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDW opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

