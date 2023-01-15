SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

