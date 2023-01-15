SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

