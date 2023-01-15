St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,122.06

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,122.06 ($13.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,261.50 ($15.37). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,242.50 ($15.14), with a volume of 1,654,436 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.81) to GBX 1,040 ($12.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.69) to GBX 1,310 ($15.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.27) to GBX 1,365 ($16.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.17 ($18.09).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,121.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,827.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.