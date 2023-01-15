STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $87.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $72.50 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

