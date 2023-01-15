STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

