State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.46 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

