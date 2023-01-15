State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.