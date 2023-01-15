State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,536 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

