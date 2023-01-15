Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.46 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $940.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

