Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.