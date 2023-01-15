Stock Traders Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 90,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 49,769 call options.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

USO opened at $70.05 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $505,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

