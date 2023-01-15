Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 1,187 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.08 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 93.35% and a negative return on equity of 49.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also

