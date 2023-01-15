StockNews.com Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

