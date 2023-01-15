StockNews.com Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $44,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

