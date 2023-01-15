StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

