StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
ADXS opened at $1.60 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
About Advaxis
