StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last three months. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

