StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 over the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.