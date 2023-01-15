StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 over the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

