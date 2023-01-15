StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 565,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

