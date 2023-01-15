StockNews.com Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

REV Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REVG opened at $13.51 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $808.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

