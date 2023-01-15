StockNews.com Upgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to “Buy”

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.49 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 207,108 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $183,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $186,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 7.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,949 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

