Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.88. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.