Substratum (SUB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.60

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $329,846.66 and approximately $24.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017985 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00232609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00086105 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $276.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

