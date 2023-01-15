Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INN has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also

