Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.94.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
