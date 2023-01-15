Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.94.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

