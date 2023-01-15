SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $2.16 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.