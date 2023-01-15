SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $2.16 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

