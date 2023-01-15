T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TROW opened at $118.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.