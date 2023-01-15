TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAGOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

