Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,081,903 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $67,305,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,164,000 after buying an additional 794,874 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

