Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.