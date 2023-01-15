TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TCF Financial Price Performance

TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billionin total assets at Sept. 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.

