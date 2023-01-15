Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 4.0 %

TNK stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $941.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

