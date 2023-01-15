Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,898,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

RNA opened at $22.65 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.