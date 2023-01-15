Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,489 shares of company stock worth $495,911. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.0 %

ACET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of ACET opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

