Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VIV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.