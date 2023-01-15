Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

