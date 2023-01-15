Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telesat has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat 1.95% 4.60% 1.27% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Telesat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telesat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telesat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.20 $82.62 million N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Summary

Telesat beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

