TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

