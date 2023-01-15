TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.60.

TELUS Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:T opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.48. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

