Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares during the period. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 241,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.