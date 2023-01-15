Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty
In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Price Performance
NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
