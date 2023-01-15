Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.31

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $25.32. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 5,427 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

