The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 3rd

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,440,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,045,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 167,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 819,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after buying an additional 273,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 516,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.