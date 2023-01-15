The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,445.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.33 ($54.16).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.38) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.81) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($96,970.47).

BKG opened at GBX 4,448 ($54.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,846.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,752.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,082.24. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($38.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,592 ($55.95).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

